Monday, July 24, 2017, 3:35 p.m.

Man charged with attacking 4 homeless people with hammer, critically injuring 2

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:47 p.m.

This photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Edward Moore.

PHOTO BY ST. LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

This photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Edward Moore.


ST. LOUIS — A man is charged with attacking four homeless people with a hammer as they slept in a vacant St. Louis school building, critically injuring two of the victims.

Sixty-one-year-old Edward Moore was charged Sunday with four counts of assault and armed criminal action. Bail is set at $500,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police said in a news release that the four victims were taken to a hospital Saturday after they were found suffering from "head trauma." The release says a man and woman were listed in critical condition, with the woman unstable. Another man and woman were listed as stable.

The former school north of downtown closed in 1978.

Homicide detectives have been called to handle the investigation.

