Moss hits game-ending double as Royals win 5-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandon Moss hit a game-ending double off Tyler Clippard that lifted the Kansas City Royals over the White Sox 5-4 Sunday, extending Chicago’s longest losing streak in four years to nine games.

Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive home runs off Derek Holland in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead, and Merrifield hit another solo shot in the eighth off Dan Jennings to tie the score at 4.

Mike Moustakas singled off Gregory Infante (0-1) leading off the ninth and pinch-runner Lorenzo Cain advanced on a wild pitch. Clippard relieved in his second appearance since he was acquired from the New York Yankees, and Moss doubled.

Kelvin Herrera (3-2) struck out two in a perfect ninth, extending the scoreless streak by the Royals bullpen to 18 innings over five games. Kansas City has won five straight following a skid of seven losses in eight games and went 6-4 on a homestand that included four walkoff wins.

Chicago had not lost nine in a row since Aug. 30-Sept. 7, 2013.

Holland allowed three runs, four hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings, throwing 87 pitches. He is 1-6 in his past 10 starts,

Kansas City had not hit three straight homers since Tony Graffanino, Angel Berroa and Doug Mientkiewicz against Detroit’s Mike Maroth on May 25, 2006, a game the Royals lost 13-8.

Royals starter Travis Wood gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He has an 8.31 ERA in three starts this season and is winless as a starter in eight appearances since April 28, 2015.

Adam Engel hit a three-run double in the fourth and scored on Jose Abreu’s double for a 4-3 lead.

ORIOLES 9, ASTROS 7 Zach Britton converted his 55th straight save opportunity Sunday, blanking the Houston Astros in the ninth inning to seal Baltimore’s 9-7 victory. He struck out the first two batters and issued a walk before pinch-hitter George Springer bounced into a force play to end it. Britton broke the AL mark held by Tom Gordon, who notched 54 straight saves with Boston from 1998-99. Britton started his run on Oct. 1, 2015. Baltimore broke a tie with two runs in the eighth against Luke Gregerson (2-3), using a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado and an RBI single by Jonathan Schoop. Astros starter Lance McCullers gave up six runs and nine hits, walked two and hit two batters in 42/3 innings.

RANGERS 6, BLUE JAYS 5 Rougned Odor homered twice, including back-to-back drives with Carlos Gomez in the eighth inning, and Texas rallied to beat Tampa Bay 6-5 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep. Tampa Bay has an AL-high 31 losses after holding a lead. Odor’s two-run drive off Brad Boxberger (2-2) tied the score, and Gomez put the Rangers ahead 6-5 two pitches later. Joey Gallo also homered for the Rangers, who had not swept a series of three or more games at Tampa Bay since July 1999. Adrian Beltre tripled and singled, moving within 11 of 3,000 hits.

INDIANS 8, BLUE JAYS 1 Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings in Cleveland’s 8-1 victory Sunday. Kluber (8-3) allowed five hits, including Kevin Pillar’s leadoff homer in the third, and reached double figures in strikeouts for the ninth time in 16 starts.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 5, BRAVES 4 The Dodgers are bracing for the worst after Clayton Kershaw’s latest back injury. Manager Dave Roberts said the All-Star ace was headed to the 10-day disabled list after Kershaw left 21 pitches into his start on Sunday because of right low back tightness. The NL West leaders overcame a blown save by Kenley Jansen to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Logan Forsythe’s bases-loaded single in the 10th inning and gain a split in the four-game series. Kershaw said he was going to see a doctor on Sunday night and undergo scans. Kershaw is unbeaten in 15 consecutive starts and the team is 19-2 when he takes the mound.

ROCKIES 13, PIRATES 3 Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings in his first start since taking a no-hitter into the ninth, Trevor Story, pinch-hitter Pat Valaika and Mark Reynolds hit two-run homers during a seven-run sixth, and Colorado beat Pittsburgh 13-3 on Sunday. Reynolds connected for a second homer in the eighth, his second multihomer game of the season and 25th of his career. Freeland (10-7) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two.

REDS 6, MARLINS 3 Scooter Gennett, Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart homered, and the Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Billy Hamilton had three hits and stole a pair of bases to increase his major league-leading total to 43 as the Reds finished a 2-8 homestand in which they allowed 23 homers and 72 runs. Opponents reached double figures in scoring four times. Rookie right-hander Sal Romano (2-2) made his fourth and longest big league start, overcoming humid conditions allowing one run and three hits over six innings. A.J. Ellis homered in the fourth. Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 4 and finished the series without a home run. The NL home run leader had connected in three straight first innings entering the series.