Off the Wire

Jones backing Elliott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated his belief that star running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t guilty of domestic violence in a case the NFL has been investigating for a year. Jones said Sunday on the eve of the opening of training camp that Elliott’s case was “not even an issue over he said-she said.” Elliott denied leaving bruises and abrasions on his ex-girlfriend last summer in Columbus, Ohio, where he was a standout for Ohio State. Prosecutors didn’t file charges. While defending last year’s NFL rushing leader, Jones said he still didn’t want to speculate whether Elliott will get suspended after his involvement in a bar fight about a week before the team flew to California for camp.

Hall of Fame coach dies

John Kundla, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA championships, died Sunday. He was 101. Son Jim Kundla said his father died at an assisted living facility in Northeast Minneapolis that he has called home for years. Kundla coached George Mikan and the Lakers in the 1940s and 1950s, helping them become the NBA’s first dynasty. He went 423-302 before retiring at the age of 42 and went on to coach his alma mater, the University of Minnesota. Kundla was the oldest living Hall of Famer in any of the four major pro sports. Kundla was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. A year later, he was named one of the league’s 10 greatest coaches as part of the league’s “NBA at 50” celebration.

Red Sox promote 3B prospect

The Boston Red Sox are calling up third base prospect Rafael Devers after failing to find a better solution on the trade market. Devers will join the Red Sox in Seattle today and make his major league debut against the Mariners on Tuesday, Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Sunday. The Red Sox have gotten little production from third this season. They had hoped for a bounce back from Pablo Sandoval, but released him last week. Dombrowski said Boston explored a trade to upgrade the position, but Devers “gives us as good a chance as anybody that we’ve had a chance to acquire.” Devers, 20, hit .368 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI in 10 games with Class AAA Pawtucket after batting .300 with 18 home runs in 77 games at Class AA Portland.

Rookie placed on DL

Houston Astros rookie Colin Moran has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a facial fracture, and the third baseman remained hospitalized Sunday to receive treatment for the injury. Moran fouled a ball off his face Saturday night in the sixth inning of Houston’s 8-4 victory over the Orioles. His face was bloodied and he had difficulty retaining his balance before being carted off the field. Moran’s overnight stay in the hospital enabled him to shake some of the nausea, but he remained in pain.

Yankees, Blue Jays make swap

Rob Refsnyder was traded from the New York Yankees to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday for first baseman Ryan McBroom. Designated for assignment Wednesday, Refsnyder appeared in 94 games over three seasons with the Yankees, hitting .241 with 2 home runs and 17 RBI. McBroom, 25, hit .243 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 54 RBI this year at Class AA New Hampshire. New York also put second baseman Starlin Castro back on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right hamstring.

Hight extends victory streak

Robert Hight beat Tommy Johnson Jr. on Sunday in the Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., to extend his Funny Car victory streak to 13 seasons. Hight topped Johnson with a 3.995-second pass at 317.57 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS for his 38th career victory. Antron Brown won in Top Fuel, Drew Skillman in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Brown edged teammate and No. 1 qualifier Leah Pritchett with a 3.792 at 319.82. He has three victories this season to push his career total to 64. Skillman raced to his second cosnecutive victory and the fifth of his career, beating points leader Bo Butner with a 6.916 run at 198.15 in a Camaro. Krawiec topped Matt Smith with a 7.145 at 188.28. The Harley-Davidson rider has two victories this season and 38 overall.

I sner takes Hall of Fame title

Top-seeded John Isner beat Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Sunday for his third Hall of Fame Open title. The hard-serving American also won the grass-court event in 2011 and 2012. He has 11th career titles, all at the ATP World Tour 250 level. “It’s hard to win a tournament,” Isner said. “It’s no small feat to come out here and be the last man standing. I’m very happy about that. It’s been two years since I won a tournament, so I had that weighing on my mind.” Isner became the second player to win an ATP title without facing a break point since records began in 1991. Tommy Haas also accomplished the feat in Memphis in 2007. “I’m very happy with how I played all week,” Isner said. “It was a perfect week and I couldn’t ask for anything better.” Ebden was playing his first tour-level final.

Froome finishes off Tour de France

PARIS — Riding a bright yellow bike to match his shiny leader’s jersey, defending champion Chris Froome won his fourth and most challenging Tour de France title on Sunday.

The Kenyan-born British rider finished 54 seconds ahead of Colombian Rigoberto Uran overall, the smallest margin of his victories.

This was the third consecutive victory for the Team Sky rider. His first in 2013 came the year after former teammate Bradley Wiggins sparked off an era of British dominance.

Frenchman Romain Bardet, runner-up last year, placed 2 minutes, 20 seconds behind in third place, denying Spaniard Mikel Landa — Froome’s teammate — a podium spot by just one second. Italian Fabio Aru finished fifth.

As per tradition, the 21st stage was reserved for sprinters and mostly a procession for Froome, 32, and the other overall leaders.

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the final stage in a dash to the line, edging German rider Andre Greipel and Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Moments later, Froome and the rest of the peloton crossed the line after eight laps of an eye-catching circuit around the city’s landmarks, finishing as usual on the famed Champs-Elysees.

Froome now needs only one more title to match the Tour record of five shared by Jacques Anquetil, Eddie Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

Froome sealed his victory Saturday, finishing third in the time trial in Marseille where he put more time into Uran and Bardet, who dropped from second to third.

Froome’s teammates wore a yellow stripe on the back of their Team Sky shirts. They allowed themselves a flute of champagne, chinking glasses with leader Froome, as they casually rolled through the streets under cloudy skies beside cheering fans packing the roads into Paris.

