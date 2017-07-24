Police: Arkansas man faces DWI charge after hitting patrol vehicle

Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 24, 2017, 10:08 a.m.

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:33 a.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jason Glenn Hastings, 41, of Maumelle

An Arkansas man was arrested early Monday after he sideswiped a police unit at the scene of an accident and later admitted he was drunk, police said.

North Little Rock officers were working a wreck at 9501 Maumelle Blvd. around 12:35 a.m. when an officer watched a black sedan hit the left front side of a police unit, according to a report.

The car kept going at a quick speed, the report said, noting the officer followed, pulled over the vehicle and identified the driver as 41-year-old Jason Glenn Hastings of Maumelle.

When the officer told Hastings why he pulled him over, Hastings responded, "Yeah, I'm drunk," according to the report.

Hastings was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech and the smell of intoxicants emanated from the vehicle, police said.

Hastings faces charges of driving while intoxicated, refusing a blood alcohol test, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance, all misdemeanors.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 21.

titleist10 says... July 24, 2017 at 8:42 a.m.

What a jerk

