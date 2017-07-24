Police: Man brings beer up to Little Rock grocery store's counter, then pulls gun

A robber brought beer to a Little Rock grocery store's counter, pointed a gun at a woman behind it and told her to empty the cash register, according to a police report.

The 62-year-old victim told officers that the assailant grabbed some beer at The Fairpark Grocery & Food Mart at 3201 Fair Park Blvd. and brought it up to the counter around 8:15 a.m. Friday before he pulled out the weapon.

He left the store with $200, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers were unable to locate the gunman after searching the neighborhood, but they believe he lives in the area since he fled on foot and has been seen in the store before. He was described as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds.