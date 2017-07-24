Little Rock police say stolen Mercedes linked to fatal shooting of teen

Authorities are on the lookout for a stolen Mercedes that a teenager who was found fatally shot last week in Little Rock had been traveling in, police said.

On July 17, officers were sent around 11:20 p.m. to the 4800 block of West 14th Street, where they found Samuel "Chris" Gilmore lying in the road, police said.

Gilmore, a 19-year-old who recently moved to Little Rock from Texas, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a Monday news release that authorities are looking for a black 2006 Mercedes E350 with the Texas license plate JPJ6580. The car has factory rims and tinted windows, the release said.

Gilmore had been traveling in the vehicle before his death, spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

Moore said police do not know if the teen was the registered owner of the vehicle, just that he was previously inside it.

Police do not yet have a motive for the killing and can't say whether the 19-year-old was fatally shot during a carjacking or if the Mercedes was stolen as an "afterthought," Moore said.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting but said in the news release that the vehicle's occupants should be considered armed and dangerous.