Police say ex-Razorback football player in fight before shooting, identify 2nd man hurt

Fayetteville police have identified the second man hurt in a shooting early Sunday that also injured a former Razorback football player.

Alejandro Soto, 22, was shot around 1:45 a.m. in a parking lot near Lafayette Street and West Avenue outside the Lit Lounge, a block off Dickson Street, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. It was previously reported that Sebastian Tretola, 25, a Tennessee Titans lineman and former Razorback, was grazed by a bullet in the shooting.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said that “the shooting was preceded by an altercation between two males. That altercation escalated. One of the males produced a handgun and fired shots.”

Tretola was the man in a fight with the shooter, the newspaper reported Monday, citing a news release from police. Murphy previously stated that one of the injured was a bystander.

The shooter was described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall with a lean build, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Both men were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.