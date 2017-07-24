PHOTOS: Little Rock police investigating after man, teen girl found shot

Two people were shot Monday afternoon in Little Rock, police say.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 2:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of West 19th Street.

When they arrived at a home on that street, they found a man and teenage girl with gunshot wounds, police said at the scene. The pair's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency workers took both victims by ambulance to a local hospital. They have not been identified yet.

Police have no motive or suspects in the shooting. No further information was available Monday afternoon.

