Monday, July 24, 2017, 5:58 p.m.

PHOTOS: Little Rock police investigating after man, teen girl found shot

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 3:37 p.m. Updated today at 4:02 p.m.

Little Rock police are investigating after two people were shot Monday afternoon.

Photos by Ryan Tarinelli

Two people were shot Monday afternoon in Little Rock, police say.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 2:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of West 19th Street.

When they arrived at a home on that street, they found a man and teenage girl with gunshot wounds, police said at the scene. The pair's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency workers took both victims by ambulance to a local hospital. They have not been identified yet.

Police have no motive or suspects in the shooting. No further information was available Monday afternoon.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

