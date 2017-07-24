Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Little Rock police investigating after man, teen girl found shot
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:37 p.m.
Photos by Ryan Tarinelli
Two people were shot Monday afternoon in Little Rock, police say.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 2:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of West 19th Street.
When they arrived at a home on that street, they found a man and teenage girl with gunshot wounds, police said at the scene. The pair's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Emergency workers took both victims by ambulance to a local hospital. They have not been identified yet.
Police have no motive or suspects in the shooting. No further information was available Monday afternoon.
