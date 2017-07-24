Home / Latest News /
Robbers, including one armed with handgun, take cash from west Little Rock restaurant, police say
One of two robbers brandished a weapon during a robbery at a Tropical Smoothie restaurant in west Little Rock on Sunday morning, authorities said.
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 8:40 a.m. to the chain’s location at 12911 Cantrell Road, according to a report.
At the scene, authorities spoke with a 45-year-old man who said that two robbers entered the business.
“Give me your money,” the robbers reportedly said before one brandished a gun at the man.
One robber was able to place an undisclosed amount of money into a bag before the man was forced into an office and told to open the door to a safe inside, the victim told police.
The victim said at that point that he was not able to open the safe.
The report lists one male robber, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, was described as wearing all black, gray gloves and a “do-rag,” according to the report.
The other robber, also a male, was listed as wearing a dark gray hoodie with a white patch on its right shoulder and apparent blue surgical gloves.
Police said both robbers stand about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weigh around 160 pounds.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
