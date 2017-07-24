Roller coaster shuts down for nearly an hour at Arkansas theme park; ride manually returned to station

A roller coaster at an Arkansas theme park stopped running for almost an hour Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for Magic Springs Water and Theme Park said the X-Coaster stopped running at 2:31 p.m.

Park maintenance employees spent the next 57 minutes checking the ride's safety system, according to a news release. At 3:28 p.m., they manually returned the ride to the station.

"The guests are now enjoying the park," the release said.