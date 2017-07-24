Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 24, 2017

Style: Photographer reels in colorful catch

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.

One could say Pool Fisheries is a big fish in a small pond.

The family-owned goldfish farm outside Lonoke is the largest producer of goldfish in the United States.

Mitchell Pe Masilun went on a fishing expedition for some splashy photographs that appear in Tuesday’s Style section.

