Tilley's 3 RBI lift Paragould

CONWAY -- Larry Tilley drove in three runs to lift Paragould to a 3-2 victory over Sheridan in an elimination game during Sunday's action at the American Legion AAA State Tournament at Hendrix College.

Tilley, a recent graduate of Riverside High School, singled in a run in the first and lined a two-run double in the third to account for all of Paragould's runs.

Paragould will play Russellville in another elimination game at 1 p.m. today.

Winning pitcher Matt Lawrence scattered five hits in seven innings of work. He allowed no hits in his final two innings of work and finished with four strikeouts.

Ryan Camp picked up the save, getting Chance Wallingsford to ground out with the potential tying run on third.

Sheridan pitcher Tyler Cleveland struck out eight and walked none in seven innings. Cleveland drove in Sheridan's first run with a ground out. Pinch hitter Logan Mitchell singled in a run in the ninth to account for the final margin.

Sunday's late game between Cabot and Bryant was suspended after heavy rains hit the Conway area and flooded the Hendrix College field. Bryant led 3-1 as the two teams moved into the bottom of the third inning. That game will resume at 11 a.m. today.

CONWAY 13,

ARKADELPHIA 2

Christopher Bass went 4 for 4 with two doubles and a run batted in as Conway belted Arkadelphia in an elimination game.

Conway scored nine runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to an early end.

Parker Gavazzi went 3 for 4 with a double for Conway while Nick Howard was 2 for 3. Galton Guthrie was 2 for 4 for Arkadelphia.

Conway outhit Arkadelphia 13-7.

LITTLE ROCK 13,

MOUNTAIN HOME 10

Shelby Quiggins had four hits, including a triple, as Little Rock rallied to defeat the Mountain Home in an elimination game at Bears Stadium.

Little Rock outhit Mountain Home 19-17 and held Mountain Home scoreless during the final five innings.

Mountain Home trailed 5-0 after the first half inning and 8-2 after two innings, but took a 10-8 lead after four innings.

Lance Harville-Thomas and Blake Schluterman each went 3 for 4 for Little Rock. Harville-Thomas' three hits included a triple. Cemeron Johnson and Gavin Johnson each had two hits for Little Rock.

Luke Dibble led Mountain Home, going 3 for 6 with a double. Six other Mountain Home players -- Brady Smith, Marshall Roberson, Ben Henderson, Dylan Reynolds, Peyton Kendrick and Jon Marton -- had two hits each.

Little Rock will play Conway in an elimination game today.

Sports on 07/24/2017