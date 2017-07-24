West Little Rock carjacking suspect shot by police last week booked into jail; $500,000 bail set

A 22-year-old Little Rock man who was shot by police after he allegedly robbed a woman of her car outside a west Little Rock restaurant last week had bail set at $500,000 Monday morning.

Rudy Avila had been hospitalized after being shot Wednesday. Online records show he was booked into the Pulaski County jail early Sunday morning.

An attorney for Avila then appeared on his behalf in Little Rock District Court on Monday morning. In addition to having the high bail set, a preliminary not guilty plea was entered to charges including robbery, fleeing and criminal attempt to commit capital murder.

Avila was a suspect in a shoplifting at the Home Depot at 12610 Chenal Parkway when he escaped from officers' custody, police said.

He reportedly fled by foot across the store's parking lot to a nearby Chick-Fil-A's drive-thru, where he carjacked a vehicle from a woman, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police said Avila ignored officers' instructions to get out of the car and instead drove toward officer Ralph Breshears, who, "in fear for his life," fired his weapon.

The release states that Avila, who was hit multiple times in the arm, then drove over an embankment and into another vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Breshears, who has been an officer with the Little Rock department since Feb. 25, 1991, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to the release.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated who appeared in court. An attorney appeared on Avila's behalf.