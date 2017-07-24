Woman killed, 4 children injured in wreck on Arkansas highway

An Arkansas woman was killed and four children were injured after a car struck a tree in Poinsett County on Friday afternoon, police said.

Virginia M. Church, 44, of Harrisburg was driving a 2002 Saturn SL2 south on Arkansas 163, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Around 3:50 p.m., the car swerved right, then left before running off the roadway and hitting a tree head-on, police said.

Church suffered fatal injuries.

Four children riding in the Saturn — boys aged 2, 7 and 12 and a 9-year-old girl — were injured, police said. At least one of them was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 265 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roadways this year, according to preliminary data.