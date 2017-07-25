Teen ATV driver still in ICU days after Little Rock crash, police say

A teenage ATV driver critically hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Little Rock late last week remains hospitalized, according to police.

The victim, identified only as a 17-year-old boy, is still in intensive care as of Tuesday morning, said Officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Authorities say the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday as the teenager was riding a four-wheeler north on Mabelvale Pike at Gum Springs Road.

The boy attempted to make a left turn in front of a 2004 Honda Element driven by a 27-year-old Little Rock resident and struck the SUV, causing him to be thrown from the ATV and land on the sidewalk, police said.

The victim was then taken in critical condition to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for a severe head injury. No other injuries were reported.

An officer noted that the teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The lights on his ATV were also reported to not be on.

Police said they are not releasing the boy's name because of his age.