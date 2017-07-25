71-year-old Arkansas man thrown from motorcycle, dies in wreck

A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a pickup and was thrown from his vehicle Monday in Sebastian County, state police said.

Kenrick Day of Lavaca was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson south on Arkansas 96 around noon near Lavaca, according to an Arkansas State Police report. A 2008 Ford F-250 was also heading south on the roadway, state police said.

As Day tried to pass the Ford, the pickup turned left, police said. Day reportedly struck the truck and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Day suffered fatal injuries.

No other people were reported injured.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 269 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.