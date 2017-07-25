88-year-old killed after car travels into ditch, strikes culvert on Arkansas highway

A single-vehicle crash in Northwest Arkansas left an 88-year-old man dead and another person injured, state police said.

The accident happened around 12:05 p.m. Monday as W.Q. Hall of Huntsville was traveling as a passenger in a southbound 2005 Ford Thunderbird on Arkansas 45 east of Fayetteville, according to a report.

Authorities said the car, driven by 60-year-old Timothy Hall of Springdale, left the highway, traveled into a ditch and struck a concrete culvert.

W.Q. Hall suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident. Timothy Hall was also reported injured.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

W.Q. Hall’s death was one of at least 270 recorded on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.