Registered sex offender accused of raping 9-year-old girl in Arkansas
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.
A registered sex offender in Arkansas is charged with the rape of a 9-year-old girl, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
Authorities reportedly interviewed the girl at an advocacy center in Hot Springs on Friday after someone called the Arkansas State Police hotline.
The girl told authorities “this has happened a lot and no one believes her,” according to an affidavit cited by the newspaper. She reportedly said the assaults in different rooms of Cash's home happened “when she was young.”
Steven James Cash, 23, a Level 3 registered sex offender, was arrested at his Hot Springs residence later Friday, the Sentinel-Record reported.
Cash denied the girl's allegations, reportedly saying the girl had a dream about him, "and that's all it was."
At a hearing Monday, he pleaded not guilty to the rape charge, court records show. He is currently being held in Garland County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Cash's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.
YoungHog says... July 25, 2017 at 12:41 p.m.
unbecoming.. yet the comments are scarce yet again
