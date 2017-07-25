Home / Latest News /
Arkansas says document hunt in LGBT case is too broad
By Kelly P. Kissel of the Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:40 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorneys for the state of Arkansas want a court to cancel subpoenas issued in the battle over a gay rights ordinance in Fayetteville, saying they're too broad and would "eviscerate" privacy rights granted to legislators and the governor.
The state Supreme Court struck down Fayetteville's anti-discrimination ordinance in February, saying it violates state law, but justices didn't rule on whether law is constitutional because that question wasn't addressed in the lower court.
In the renewed battle over Fayetteville's ordinance, groups representing the LGBT community have asked that the state and bill sponsors Sen. Bart Hester and Rep. Bob Ballinger produce everything they have regarding a state law that prevents communities from extending protections not mentioned elsewhere in the state code.
Lawyers for the state said Monday the request is an "unparalleled examination" and that the request would require Arkansas to examine millions of pages from 74,000 state employees.
They said that letting the requests go through "would substantially alter Arkansas' carefully crafted system of separation of powers, eviscerate executive privilege, and effectively sweep away the ancient and venerable principle of legislative privilege embodied in the Arkansas constitution."
In court proceedings, opposing sides share documents in a process known as discovery. Lawyers for the state say they asked that the lawyers for the groups representing the LGBT community to narrow their request for documents but were turned down. Court records show that the group believes its requests are not too broad.
"We are not asking that the state search all agencies and employees," they wrote. "In recognition of the fact that the state will know far better than us where responsive documents are reasonably likely to be located, we ask that the state propose a list of the governmental agencies where responsive documents are likely to exist."
They wrote to the state in June saying that, when it didn't receive a list from the state, it narrowed its request to 17 executive or legislative departments and offices, along with the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
hah406 says... July 25, 2017 at 9:04 a.m.
Why are Ballinger and Hester so scared of gays receiving equal treatment under the law? Maybe they are secretly drag queens who stroll Dickson street at night! But you know, protecting a drag queen from discrimination could blow their cover.
Packman says... July 25, 2017 at 10:04 a.m.
Hey hah - We are all guaranteed equal treatment under the law. These ordinances effect special treatment. And did I miss the state law that prevents a drag queen from parading down Dickson Street?
Pretty sure I saw one there last year after the Florida game. But in Fayetteville sometimes it's difficult to distinguish between a drag queen and a Bruce/Kaitlin Jenner wannabe. But wait. Are drag queens the same as Jenner wannabes? This can all be so very confusing.
djigoo says... July 25, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.
Clearly, it's not just Ballinger and Hester who are scared.
hah406 says... July 25, 2017 at 10:26 a.m.
Packman, you are right it is confusing. But we are not guaranteed equal treatment under the law. A gay man can be fired from any place of work for simply being a gay man, and has no recourse in Arkansas. But a straight man can not be fired simply for being a straight man. The courts call that wrongful termination. How is that equal treatment?
