Robbers hold up LR smoothie shop

One of two robbers brandished a weapon during a holdup at a Tropical Smoothie restaurant in west Little Rock on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 8:40 a.m. to the chain's location at 12911 Cantrell Road, according to a report.

At the scene, authorities spoke with a 45-year-old man who said that two robbers entered the business.

"Give me your money," a robber reportedly said before one brandished a gun at the man.

One robber placed an undisclosed amount of money into a bag before the store employee was forced into an office and told to open a safe, the employee told police.

He told the robbers that he was not able to open the safe.

The report describes one male robber as armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and wearing all black, gray gloves and a "do-rag."

The other robber, also male, was listed as wearing a dark gray hoodie with a white patch on its right shoulder and blue medical-style gloves.

The police report said both robbers were about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed around 160 pounds.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Pushed down, pills taken, woman says

A Little Rock woman was robbed of her pills and spare change by an assailant who pinned her to the ground Saturday evening, she told police.

Officers went to an address in the 1100 block of West Markham Street on Sunday to take a robbery report from a 48-year-old woman.

The woman told police that she was in the area around 7 p.m. Saturday when she was approached by a person who asked her for a cigarette.

When she told him she didn't have any, he pinned her to the ground, stuck his hand in her pocket and stole 50 cents and more than two dozen pills of her medication, the victim said.

The robber then threatened her by saying his cousin was waiting around the corner, the woman told police.

Only the suspect's nickname was listed on the report. No arrests had been made.

Metro on 07/25/2017