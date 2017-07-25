Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 12:50 p.m.

Attorney: Client ate 'everything' bagel, did not take drugs

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.

This undated photo provided by the Multnomah County sheriff's office shows Jason Blomgren.

PHOTO BY MULTNOMAH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA AP, FILEO

This undated photo provided by the Multnomah County sheriff's office shows Jason Blomgren.


PORTLAND, Ore. — An attorney for a man who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the takeover of an Oregon wildlife refuge says his client tested positive for morphine because he ate an "everything" bagel with poppy seeds.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Monday that a federal judge in Portland, Ore., has ordered Jason Blomgren to avoid poppy seeds in addition to drugs.

Blomgren took a plea deal for his role in the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge last year and is expected to be sentenced to probation next month.

He had been subpoenaed by the government to testify in a trial against Ammon Bundy and other leaders of the refuge occupation but was not called as a witness.

Blomgren says he will now eat egg whites for breakfast.

