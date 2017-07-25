Arkansan accused in hit-and-run that injured woman jailed on $150,000 bond

An Arkansan accused of fleeing the scene of a crash earlier this month that injured a woman remained jailed Tuesday.

Misty Dawn Barber, 31, of Jonesboro is being held at the Craighead County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

A wreck July 18 led to a 40-year-old woman being taken taken to St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to a police report. She told officers that she saw a vehicle coming fast down Olive Street, run a stop sign, then hit her car.

The 40-year-old believed her car rolled over two times before it came to a stop, according to the report.

A witness at the scene said she saw a woman with blonde curly hair hit the victim's vehicle, then drive away.

Two days later, an officer reportedly saw a vehicle with a headlight missing and white paint transfers on the bumper. The driver had blonde curly hair.

The officer said the 31-year-old woman was nervous and stuttering when he stopped her.

By the time officer Joshua Beasley arrived, she was “crying hysterically,” he wrote. “I never even had time to identify myself before Barber started confessing to the crime.”

She was arrested July 20. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29.