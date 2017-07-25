Police fire back, kill man on I-55

ST. LOUIS -- A man who died after a shootout with police on a busy stretch of interstate near St. Louis was heavily armed, was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and had threatened to kill a relative and co-workers, investigators said Monday.

The incident began about 9 a.m. when several passing motorists stopped to help 31-year-old Jerrod Kershaw after he ran his vehicle off the road near the intersection of Interstate 55 and Interstate 270 outside St. Louis, said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.

Kershaw tried to carjack one vehicle but couldn't because it had a manual transmission, Marshak said. He then stole another good Samaritan's car and drove south on I-55.

Police spotted the stolen car and used spike strips to force the car off the road in neighboring Jefferson County.

Kershaw fired several shots at police, who returned fire, Marshak said.

Police closed the interstate in both directions, and a SWAT team and armored police vehicle descended on the stolen car. Kershaw was found dead inside the vehicle, which television footage showed was riddled with bullet holes.

Nursing home hit by car, dead at 2

ALCESTER, S.D. -- At least two people were killed and six hurt when a car slammed into a group of people and then into a nursing home Monday in southeast South Dakota in an apparent accident, authorities said.

Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan said investigators believe that the crash at Alcester Care and Rehab Center was accidental on the basis of descriptions from witnesses, but he had no immediate detail. He said the driver -- identified by the city police chief as a woman -- was among those taken to a hospital.

Mangan had no immediate information about the conditions of the injured, whom he said were taken to hospitals in Sioux Falls and Hawarden, Iowa, and Sioux City, Iowa. Alcester, a town of about 800 people, is about 40 miles south of Sioux Falls.

Charges tossed in Ohio police killing

CINCINNATI -- A judge in Cincinnati on Monday dismissed the charges against a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop, after a county prosecutor declined to pursue a third murder trial in the case.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz declined to acquit former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the shooting of Sam DuBose, but she dismissed the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in a way that blocks retrial on those counts.

"It's sort of a note of finality, which is what we were looking for, although we still have the potential for a federal civil-rights investigation," defense attorney Stewart Mathews said afterward.

Two juries couldn't reach unanimous agreement on the state charges, leading to mistrials.

Tensing, now 27, shot the 43-year-old DuBose in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015.

Tensing, who was fired after the shooting, testified at both trials and said he feared he was going to be dragged or run over as DuBose drove away.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports.

A Section on 07/25/2017