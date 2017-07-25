Home / Latest News /
Deputy, cemetery caretaker injured in Arkansas when shed explodes, authorities say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.
MONETTE — Authorities say an Arkansas sheriff's deputy and a cemetery caretaker were injured when a shed exploded Tuesday morning.
The Craighead County sheriff's office said Deputy Garland Tipton was injured in the blast, and Monette Mayor Jerry Qualls told KAIT-TV that cemetery caretaker Jamie Lisk is hospitalized in undisclosed condition with injuries from the explosion.
KAIT reported that Tipton's injuries are described as "not major."
The sheriff's office said Tipton was called to the home for a welfare check and found that Lisk had locked himself in the shed. After Tipton knocked on the door, the shed exploded.
The suspected cause of the explosion has not been released.
