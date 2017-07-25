Dozens charged in drug, gun probe in east Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS — Dozens of people have been charged with gun and drug crimes by federal and state agencies in east Arkansas after a two-year investigation to address violence in the area.

Authorities on Tuesday announced the unsealing of 25 federal indictments charging 43 defendants in an operation aimed at curbing drug trafficking and drug violence in West Memphis and Crittenden County. Including defendants charged in state court, law enforcement obtained arrest warrants for 50 defendants and arrested 26 people early Tuesday morning. Eleven defendants were already in state custody, while 13 remain at large, prosecutors said.

Most of the defendants are residents of West Memphis, and most of the federal defendants are convicted felons. Those arrested Tuesday will be arraigned in federal court in Little Rock beginning Thursday morning.