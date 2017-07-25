Duggar daughters oppose request from Arkansas county, officials seeking immunity in suit

Four daughters of the Jim Bob Duggar family have opposed a request from Washington County and two of its current or former employees seeking immunity as part of an invasion of privacy lawsuit.

The plaintiffs argued in a filing Monday in federal court that the defendants should not be immune if the daughters’ rights were violated with the knowledge that they were violating such rights, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

On July 10, attorneys for Washington County filed a motion asking that the county, a current employee and a former employee be dismissed on the grounds that such parties are immune under federal law.

The suit stems from the release of a police report that detailed a March 2002 investigation into the daughters’ brother, Josh Duggar, who had fondled the girls and at least one other girl.

Tabloid magazine In Touch obtained a copy of the report through a Freedom of Information Act request in May 2015.