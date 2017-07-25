Food: Whole pineapple how-to

Prepping a fresh, whole pineapple can be a bit daunting (and messy), but it’s well worth the extra effort for the superior flavor and texture. Some supermarkets sell peeled and cored pineapples, but these are usually much more expensive than buying the whole fruits.

A trick food editor Kelly Brant learned when touring the Dole Plantation in Wahiawa, Hawaii, a few years ago was how to test when a pineapple is ready to eat. Give one of the spiky center leaves a gentle tug. If it releases easily, the fruit is ready. If it does not, wait a day or two and try again. A very ripe pineapple will give off a heady aroma, and its skin will turn from green to golden.

For more, plus a recipe, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style section.