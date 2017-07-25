Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 8:19 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:04 a.m.

Cat Burglar finished third in Saturday’s San Diego Handicap at Del Mar Racetrack in Southern California. He paid $38.20 for a $2 bet. The third-place finisher was incorrectly identified in Monday’s editions.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

