Group challenges clinic buffer zone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that keeps them from gathering on a patch of sidewalk outside the only clinic still performing abortions in Kentucky.

Last week, a federal judge established a buffer zone to prevent protesters from assembling in front of Louisville’s EMW Women’s Surgical Center.

Rusty Thomas, director of the group Operation Save America, challenged the restraining order during a Monday hearing. Thomas’ group is leading large anti-abortion protests at the clinic in Louisville this week.

The hearing drew a crowd of protesters to the U.S. District courthouse in Louisville on Monday morning.

Inside, Vince Heuser, an attorney for Thomas, argued that the buffer zone was “heavy-handed” and kept protesters from exercising their free speech rights.

A clinic volunteer, Patricia Canon, testified that the buffer zone helped patients move into the clinic without obstructions during protests by the group on Saturday.

“It was great,” Canon said.