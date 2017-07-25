Group challenges clinic buffer zone
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:45 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that keeps them from gathering on a patch of sidewalk outside the only clinic still performing abortions in Kentucky.
Last week, a federal judge established a buffer zone to prevent protesters from assembling in front of Louisville’s EMW Women’s Surgical Center.
Rusty Thomas, director of the group Operation Save America, challenged the restraining order during a Monday hearing. Thomas’ group is leading large anti-abortion protests at the clinic in Louisville this week.
The hearing drew a crowd of protesters to the U.S. District courthouse in Louisville on Monday morning.
Inside, Vince Heuser, an attorney for Thomas, argued that the buffer zone was “heavy-handed” and kept protesters from exercising their free speech rights.
A clinic volunteer, Patricia Canon, testified that the buffer zone helped patients move into the clinic without obstructions during protests by the group on Saturday.
“It was great,” Canon said.
Print Headline: Group challenges clinic buffer zone
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Group challenges clinic buffer zone
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.