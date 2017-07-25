Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 5:48 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Group challenges clinic buffer zone

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:45 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that keeps them from gathering on a patch of sidewalk outside the only clinic still performing abortions in Kentucky.

Last week, a federal judge established a buffer zone to prevent protesters from assembling in front of Louisville’s EMW Women’s Surgical Center.

Rusty Thomas, director of the group Operation Save America, challenged the restraining order during a Monday hearing. Thomas’ group is leading large anti-abortion protests at the clinic in Louisville this week.

The hearing drew a crowd of protesters to the U.S. District courthouse in Louisville on Monday morning.

Inside, Vince Heuser, an attorney for Thomas, argued that the buffer zone was “heavy-handed” and kept protesters from exercising their free speech rights.

A clinic volunteer, Patricia Canon, testified that the buffer zone helped patients move into the clinic without obstructions during protests by the group on Saturday.

“It was great,” Canon said.

Print Headline: Group challenges clinic buffer zone

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Group challenges clinic buffer zone

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online