I-30 lanes to close to inspect bridge
A routine inspection of the Interstate 30 bridge over the Ouachita River near Rockport in Hot Spring County will require temporary lane closings today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
The outside westbound lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon and the outside eastbound lane will be closed from noon to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled using warning signs and traffic cones, the department said.
