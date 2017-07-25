I-49 work requires overnight closures

Crews removing a temporary barrier wall along Interstate 49 in Benton County will require overnight lane closings through Thursday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Crews removing the barrier wall along the northbound and southbound outside lanes will require the outside lanes be closed between Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and Arkansas 264 in Lowell from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, weather permitting.

The lane closings began Monday, the department said. Traffic will be controlled using signs and traffic barrels.

The work is part of a $100.6 million project to build about 4 miles of the U.S. 412 northern bypass from I-49 to Arkansas 112.

Metro on 07/25/2017