• Howard Banks, 92, of Kaufman, Texas, a legally blind World War II veteran who fought as a Marine on Iwo Jima, was left with bumps, bruises and a twisted knee after he confronted someone trying to pull down an American flag flying on a pole outside his home, police said.

• Dennis Meehan, owner of Summit Medical Marijuana in Gardiner, Maine, offered free marijuana to residents 21 or older who presented a bag of trash collected in the city, in what he hopes will become a "day of service" program that will spread in a state where gifts of pot are legal.

• Lisa Corcoran, 44, of Vienna Township, Mich., was sentenced to nine months in jail, with credit for time served, plus probation and community service after pleading guilty to stealing flowers and other items from area cemeteries that authorities said she used to decorate her home.

• Paul LePage, the governor of Maine, won his fight to save the life of Dakota, a dog sentenced to die for attacking two dogs last year, killing one, when a judge agreed to a deal that will send the Alaskan husky to a veterinary hospital for training.

• Guan Zong Chen, a Chinese national, pleaded innocent in federal court in Boston to charges of leading a conspiracy to illegally smuggle $700,000 worth of goods made from rhino horns, elephant ivory and coral from the U.S. to Hong Kong.

• Angela Rogers, 29, of Banks, Ala., was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after her 2-year-old Chihuahua died in a hot car while she cleaned condominiums in Panama City Beach, Fla., police said.

• Todd Labonte, 52, was driving in Rochester, N.H., when he stopped to give Joanne Shaw, 25, a ride, but he then had to chase her down to retrieve his 20-month-old daughter after Shaw unbuckled the child from her seat and jumped out, claiming the girl wasn't safe with Labonte, police said.

• Angelika Graswald, a Latvian national who lives in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide for secretly removing the drain plug from her fiance's kayak, resulting in his drowning in the Hudson River in 2015, prosecutors said.

• Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, Calif., lost control of her car while livestreaming on Instagram, authorities said, and recorded part of the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister, a video that ended with Sanchez standing over the dying girl and saying she was sorry.

