Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 8:41 a.m.

PHOTOS: Arkansas home to largest producer of goldfish

By Jennifer Christman

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

goldfish-are-loaded-into-trucks-that-take-them-to-pool-fisheries-factory-for-sorting-and-spawning

PHOTO BY MITCHELL PE MASILUN

Goldfish are loaded into trucks that take them to Pool Fisheries’ factory for sorting and spawning.

Workers seine fish at sunrise from a pond at Pool Fisheries.

Pool Fisheries ships millions of goldfish per week via special trucks with refrigeration.

Water fills spawning pools where the fish breed and lay eggs at Pool Fisheries.

Ice is added to the water to slow down the metabolism of the fish, making them more lethargic so they can survive the ride.

Pool Fisheries prepares its weekly shipment to PetSmart.

One could say Pool Fisheries is a big fish in a small pond.

The family-owned goldfish farm outside Lonoke is the largest producer of goldfish in the United States, according to general manager Rodney Elmore. He estimates Pool Fisheries, which deals with PetSmart and wholesalers, supplies 80 percent of the goldfish at pet stores nationwide.

Mitchell Pe Masilun went on a fishing expedition for some splashy photographs.

-- Jennifer Christman

Style on 07/25/2017

Print Headline: Land of Golden Opportunity

