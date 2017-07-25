PHOTOS: Arkansas home to largest producer of goldfish

One could say Pool Fisheries is a big fish in a small pond.

The family-owned goldfish farm outside Lonoke is the largest producer of goldfish in the United States, according to general manager Rodney Elmore. He estimates Pool Fisheries, which deals with PetSmart and wholesalers, supplies 80 percent of the goldfish at pet stores nationwide.

Mitchell Pe Masilun went on a fishing expedition for some splashy photographs.

-- Jennifer Christman

Style on 07/25/2017