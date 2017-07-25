PHOTOS: Arkansas home to largest producer of goldfish
PHOTO BY MITCHELL PE MASILUN
Ice is added to the water to slow down the metabolism of the fish, making them more lethargic so they can survive the ride.
One could say Pool Fisheries is a big fish in a small pond.
The family-owned goldfish farm outside Lonoke is the largest producer of goldfish in the United States, according to general manager Rodney Elmore. He estimates Pool Fisheries, which deals with PetSmart and wholesalers, supplies 80 percent of the goldfish at pet stores nationwide.
Mitchell Pe Masilun went on a fishing expedition for some splashy photographs.
-- Jennifer Christman
Style on 07/25/2017
Print Headline: Land of Golden Opportunity
