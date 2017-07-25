Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Lane closings set at Lake Hamilton

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:25 a.m.

A routine inspection of the U.S. 70 bridge over Lake Hamilton near Hot Springs will require alternating lane closings Wednesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The lane closings will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled using warning signs and traffic cones, the department said.

Metro on 07/25/2017

Print Headline: Lane closings set at Lake Hamilton

Arkansas Online