Lane closings set at Lake Hamilton
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:25 a.m.
A routine inspection of the U.S. 70 bridge over Lake Hamilton near Hot Springs will require alternating lane closings Wednesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
The lane closings will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled using warning signs and traffic cones, the department said.
Metro on 07/25/2017
Print Headline: Lane closings set at Lake Hamilton
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Lane closings set at Lake Hamilton
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.