Little Rock police name victim of 1 of 2 fatal shootings reported within minutes of each other

Police have named the victim of one of two fatal Little Rock shootings reported within minutes of each other Monday night.

The Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday identified Loren Robinson, 30, of Little Rock as the man killed outside a home on the city’s southwest side.

Officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting around 9:45 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Stardust Trail, which is near the intersection of Chicot and Mabelvale Cutoff roads.

Robinson had been shot while sitting inside a brown 2002 Buick LeSabre in front of the house, police said. A 25-year-old witness with Robinson at the time he was shot told officers that the shooter walked up to the car and fired several times into the vehicle.

Authorities found Robinson on the ground outside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was later pronounced dead, the report notes.

The suspected shooter is described as a black male who wore a white shirt and blue jeans at the time.

That deadly shooting was the first of two reported Monday night. Police responded to another homicide around 10:05 p.m. at the Pleasant Drive Apartments, located at 1502 Green Mountain Drive in west Little Rock.

Inside an apartment, a 14-year-old boy was found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name had not been released as of Tuesday.

Police described the suspect in that shooting as a black male between the ages of 15 and 20 who stands about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall.

The killings were the 33rd and 34th reported in Arkansas’ capital city this year.