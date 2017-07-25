Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 5:50 p.m.

Man accused of assaulting, robbing 78-year-old grandmother in Arkansas

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:27 p.m.

Jeremy David Guillory, 36

PHOTO BY FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jeremy David Guillory, 36

A man is sought after, police say, he assaulted his 78-year-old grandmother at her home in Arkansas before forcing her to withdraw money from a bank.

Jeremy David Guillory, 36, is wanted on charges of robbery residential burglary, false imprisonment and second-degree battery, according to a news release.

The Fort Smith Police Department said Tuesday that it had obtained felony warrants for his arrest.

Authorities say Guillory forced his way into the grandmother’ home Monday and attacked her before forcing her to travel to a local bank for the purpose of obtaining money.

