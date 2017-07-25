Home / Latest News /
Man accused of assaulting, robbing 78-year-old grandmother in Arkansas
A man is sought after, police say, he assaulted his 78-year-old grandmother at her home in Arkansas before forcing her to withdraw money from a bank.
Jeremy David Guillory, 36, is wanted on charges of robbery residential burglary, false imprisonment and second-degree battery, according to a news release.
The Fort Smith Police Department said Tuesday that it had obtained felony warrants for his arrest.
Authorities say Guillory forced his way into the grandmother’ home Monday and attacked her before forcing her to travel to a local bank for the purpose of obtaining money.
