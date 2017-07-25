Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 2:31 a.m.

Man faces charges in monument case

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:23 a.m.

A prosecutor says he plans to charge a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Ten Commandments monument outside the Arkansas Capitol with first-degree criminal mischief.

Larry Jegley told The Associated Press on Monday that 32-year-old Michael Tate Reed faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.

Reed's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment.

Reed was arrested last month after, Little Rock police say, he intentionally drove into the monument, destroying it less than 24 hours after it was erected.

Reed was also arrested in 2014 after Oklahoma's Ten Commandments statue outside the state Capitol was destroyed, but he wasn't charged in that case.

Reed's sister, Mindy Poor, has said her brother suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

Metro on 07/25/2017

Print Headline: Man faces charges in monument case

