Home / Latest News /
Man gets 7 years in prison for attack on TV news crew
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:21 a.m.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking a television news crew as they worked on a story about an art display in Niagara Falls last year.
A Niagara County Court judge on Monday gave Evan Stafford the maximum sentence. Stafford pleaded guilty in April to attempted robbery. The initial charges against him included assault, menacing, harassment and criminal mischief.
Authorities say the two-person crew from WIVB-TV in Buffalo was covering the opening of a public art display in October in Niagara Falls when Stafford approached them and demanded the men's money and equipment. Authorities say Stafford then punched the reporter and the photographer.
The reporter suffered minor injuries; the photographer had to be hospitalized.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man gets 7 years in prison for attack on TV news crew
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.