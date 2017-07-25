Marshall's Branscum not running

State Rep. David Branscum, R-Marshall, said Monday he's not seeking re-election next year.

Branscum has served in the House since 2011.

"I have opportunities to do something else," the 58-year-old cattle rancher said. He declined to disclose what those options are.

Branscum said he originally thought he would serve six years in the House, but he decided to run for a fourth two-year term in 2016. Amendment 94 to the Arkansas Constitution, approved by voters in 2014, allows lawmakers to serve up to 14 years in either the House or Senate or both. Before Amendment 94 was passed, state lawmakers had been limited to serving six years in the House and eight years in the Senate.

Branscum represents House District 83, which includes Newton County and parts of Boone, Carroll, Pope and Searcy counties. He has been co-chairman of the Legislative Council since 2015. The council is the supervisory committee for the Bureau of Legislative Research, which coordinates the activities of the various interim legislative committees. Through those committees, the council provides legislative oversight of the executive branch of government, according to the bureau's website.

Searcy County Justice of the Peace Donald Ragland of Marshall said he plans to run as a Republican for the House District 83 seat. Ragland said he wants to work on job creation in the House district. He said he plans to formally announce his candidacy soon and expects to have competition for the House seat.

Ragland has served on the Quorum Court since 2015. He also was the Searcy County sheriff from June 2013 to December 2014, after his appointment by the Quorum Court. Ragland, 70, is a retired Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officer.

Ragland is a brother of House Chief of Staff Roy Ragland, who served in the House from 2005-11 as a Republican from Marshall.

For the 2018 election cycle, the filing period for state and federal offices will be Feb. 22-March 1. The primary will be May 22 and the general election will be Nov. 6.

