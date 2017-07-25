Neighbors announces road heavy nonconference schedule

— Arkansas women's basketball will play six nonconference games away from home during Mike Neighbors' first season as head coach.

The Razorbacks' 2017-18 nonconference schedule is highlighted by road games at Nebraska, Kansas and Arizona State. Arkansas also is scheduled to play at Oral Roberts, and against UTEP and New Mexico State during a Thanksgiving week showcase in El Paso, Texas.

Arkansas is scheduled to open the season against Sam Houston State on Friday, Nov. 10 in a day game that includes free admission for local elementary school students. Other home opponents include Samford, Abilene Christian, North Carolina-Charlotte, Tulsa, Texas-Arlington and Grambling.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Northeastern (Okla.) State in an exhibition game on Nov. 2. Arkansas' SEC schedule has not been released.

Arkansas 2017-18 Women's Basketball Schedule

Nov. 2 - Northeastern State (Exhibition)

Nov. 10 - Sam Houston State

Nov. 12 - Samford

Nov. 16 - at Nebraska

Nov. 20 - at Oral Roberts

Nov. 24 - at UTEP

Nov. 25 - New Mexico State (in El Paso, Texas)

Nov. 29 - Abilene Christian

Dec. 3 - at Kansas

Dec. 7 - North Carolina-Charlotte

Dec. 10 - Tulsa

Dec. 17 - Texas-Arlington

Dec. 21 - at Arizona State

Dec. 28 - Grambling