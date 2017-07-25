Home /
Neighbors announces road heavy nonconference schedule
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 4:12 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas women's basketball will play six nonconference games away from home during Mike Neighbors' first season as head coach.
The Razorbacks' 2017-18 nonconference schedule is highlighted by road games at Nebraska, Kansas and Arizona State. Arkansas also is scheduled to play at Oral Roberts, and against UTEP and New Mexico State during a Thanksgiving week showcase in El Paso, Texas.
Arkansas is scheduled to open the season against Sam Houston State on Friday, Nov. 10 in a day game that includes free admission for local elementary school students. Other home opponents include Samford, Abilene Christian, North Carolina-Charlotte, Tulsa, Texas-Arlington and Grambling.
The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Northeastern (Okla.) State in an exhibition game on Nov. 2. Arkansas' SEC schedule has not been released.
Arkansas 2017-18 Women's Basketball Schedule
Nov. 2 - Northeastern State (Exhibition)
Nov. 10 - Sam Houston State
Nov. 12 - Samford
Nov. 16 - at Nebraska
Nov. 20 - at Oral Roberts
Nov. 24 - at UTEP
Nov. 25 - New Mexico State (in El Paso, Texas)
Nov. 29 - Abilene Christian
Dec. 3 - at Kansas
Dec. 7 - North Carolina-Charlotte
Dec. 10 - Tulsa
Dec. 17 - Texas-Arlington
Dec. 21 - at Arizona State
Dec. 28 - Grambling
