COLTS

QB Luck on PUP list

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck’s surgically repaired right shoulder will keep him out for the start of training camp. How much more time he’ll miss is still unclear.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard told reporters Monday that the team’s franchise quarterback would go on the physically unable to perform list when players report to camp Saturday.

“I want to make this very clear: Andrew has not had a setback. This is all part of the process,” Ballard said. “The longterm prognosis is very good and that is very positive. We are going to follow the doctors’ orders and the process.”

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft and the face of the franchise, had surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum. He did not participate in any of offseason workouts and the Colts knew all along there was a good chance he would still be recovering during camp. Ballard said Luck did not start throwing until last week.

The next step, Ballard said, is working on his throwing motion and regaining strength in his right arm.

Still, the Colts have avoided establishing a timeline for when Luck will start taking snaps or whether he would be ready for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The reason: Ballard doesn’t want to rush his best young player back.

“I don’t worry about when he plays or where he plays,” Ballard said when asked if Luck needs some preseason action. “Mr. [Jim] Irsay and I have had some long conversations about the next step, and the next step is practice. Right now, he’s still finishing up rehab.”

Luck was not available Monday because veterans aren’t required to be at the team complex until Saturday.

He has said the injury occurred initially on Sept. 27, 2015 at Tennessee. After the injury, Luck struggled — throwing 15 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and going 2-5 and was sidelined for the first time in his pro career, missing nine games.

Luck opted against surgery following that season and responded with the best statistical year of his career despite playing through soreness.

Coach Chuck Pagano did make one adjustment — giving Luck an extra day off each week in an effort to keep him healthy.

But after enduring a second season of shoulder pain, Luck opted for surgery. Indianapolis has four quarterbacks on the roster: Luck, veteran backup Scott Tolzien, Stephen Morris and Phillip Walker.

BRONCOS

GM Elway agrees to deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One leadership saga down, another one continues for the Denver Broncos.

John Elway agreed to a new five-year contract on Monday, ending a long-running story line that had fans wondering if their Hall of Fame QB-turned-GM might leave the franchise he’s led to three Super Bowl titles.

Elway had insisted ever since the club approached him last October about a new deal that he wasn’t going anywhere. Elway was set to enter the final year of his contract as general manager and executive vice president of football operations. The sides tore up the final year of his old contract and added four more seasons, through 2021.

In his 22 seasons with the franchise, including 16 as a player, the Broncos have fewer losing seasons (two) than Lombardi Trophies (three).

During his six seasons as an executive, Elway is the only GM in the league who has acquired future Pro Bowl players through the draft, street free agency, unrestricted free agency and college free agency.

VIKINGS

RB Murray sidelined

MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Latavius Murray on the physically unable to perform list Monday, and put defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the non-football injury list.

Murray was signed away from Oakland for a three-year, $15 million deal as a free agent, with $8.55 million guaranteed. But he missed the entire offseason program following ankle surgery in March. The Vikings said they were aware he needed the surgery when they signed him.

Floyd missed all but the 2016 opener after having right knee surgery and then experiencing complications in his recovery. He has missed 20 games over the last three years.

Minnesota also placed rookie linebacker Shaan Washington on the PUP list.

NFL

Bruton retires

Instead of delivering hits to ball carriers, David Bruton Jr. is hitting the books. The former Denver Broncos safety and special teams ace who announced his retirement Monday after eight seasons in the NFL wants to become a physical therapist.

He began taking prerequisite courses at the University of Colorado-Denver in January and will enter physical therapy school next fall, putting him on pace to get his license by 2022.

Bruton, 30, said he sustained six concussions in his career, including one that ended his season prematurely last year, and is walking away because he doesn’t want to risk more hits to the head.

Bruton played in 108 games, 104 with the Broncos. Denver selected Bruton in the fourth round in the 2009 NFL Draft. Just a few months after signing a three-year, $9 million deal with Washington, Bruton sustained his sixth concussion. The Redskins put him on IR then cut him. He tried out in Baltimore in December but realized his passion for the game was gone.

On most Fridays, Bruton has been shadowing physical therapists at Next Level Sports Performance in Golden, which is owned by former Broncos assistant athletic trainer Jim Keller. He also plans to observe Broncos director of sports medicine Steve “Greek” Antonopulos at training camp next month.