100 years ago

July 25, 1917

• JONESBORO -- Branville and Granville Nutt, students at the State Agricultural School for the past three years, and twin brothers who have never been separated, today enlisted in the United States army. Both were selected in draft drawing and, fearing that they might become separated, decided to join Uncle Sam's regular forces.

50 years ago

July 25, 1967

• State Senator Joe Ford of Little Rock said that he favored the proposed merger of Little Rock University into the University of Arkansas because it was in step with the population shift toward Central Arkansas. Ford said the last state-supported College was formed in 1907. In the 60 years since, the center of population has moved to Little Rock and there is now a need for a centrally-located state college, he said.

25 years ago

July 25, 1992

• About 100 uniformed police officers and 10 detectives will occupy part of the new Southwest Little Rock Community Complex at 6501 Base Line Road when it opens in April 1993, city officials announced. A recreation building adjacent to the new police precinct will be opened three months later, rounding out the project, Mayor Sharon Priest said at a groundbreaking ceremony at the site, about two blocks west of Geyer Springs Road. The $2.65 million project paid for through a 1987 bond issue, will be "the safest park in the community," Bill Bunten, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said.

10 years ago

July 25, 2007

• The tuberculosis patient who defied a medical isolation order and was on the run for 17 days before being captured was released from a Little Rock hospital and charged in connection with the theft of two cars during his escape. Doctors have determined that Franklin Greenwood has active tuberculosis but was not contagious during his time on the run. Greenwood, 50, broke out of a third-floor window at UAMS on July 1 before the necessary tests were completed. The Pulaski County sheriff's office captured him July 17 and returned him by ambulance to UAMS. Sheriff's deputies served Greenwood with a warrant at the hospital, charging him with two counts of theft by receiving, a Class B felony. Greenwood is currently taking five tuberculosis drugs and will be on medications for at least six months and possibly as long as two years. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Metro on 07/25/2017