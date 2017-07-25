PHOTO: 926-pound shark won't be recognized as record, agency says

TRENTON, N.J. — A 926-pound Mako shark caught off the New Jersey coast won't be recognized as a state record because more than one angler helped catch it.

The 12-foot-long shark caught Saturday about 100 miles offshore beats an 880-pound tiger shark caught in 1988. But six fishermen were involved in reeling in the Mako shark.

Regulations posted on the Division of Fish and Wildlife's website note state records "are determined by weight alone." But the agency notes the state record application says the angler seeking the certification must swear the fish was caught without anyone's help.

Mark Miccio was among the six who caught the shark. He told The Philadelphia Inquirer they won't seek to have it recognized due to the single-angler rule. But he added Tuesday: "It's a record for us."