Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 5:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

PHOTOS: Pilot hurt after crop duster goes down in Arkansas field, sheriff's office says

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:33 p.m.

the-poinsett-county-sheriffs-office-responds-to-a-crop-duster-crash-south-of-trumann-on-tuesday-july-25-2017

PHOTO BY POINSETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Poinsett County sheriff's office responds to a crop duster crash south of Trumann on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Click here for larger versions
Photos from the Poinsett County sheriff's office

A pilot was taken to a hospital after the crop duster he was flying went down in a northeast Arkansas field, authorities said.

Michael Darin Walton, 49, of Trumann was hurt Tuesday while flying southwest of Trumann near Maple Grove Lane in Poinsett County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Walton was taken taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The agency said it received a call around 6:35 a.m. of a crash involving crop duster.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Additional information was not immediately available Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTOS: Pilot hurt after crop duster goes down in Arkansas field, sheriff's office says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online