Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Pilot hurt after crop duster goes down in Arkansas field, sheriff's office says
This article was published today at 5:33 p.m.
A pilot was taken to a hospital after the crop duster he was flying went down in a northeast Arkansas field, authorities said.
Michael Darin Walton, 49, of Trumann was hurt Tuesday while flying southwest of Trumann near Maple Grove Lane in Poinsett County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Walton was taken taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The agency said it received a call around 6:35 a.m. of a crash involving crop duster.
An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Additional information was not immediately available Tuesday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: Pilot hurt after crop duster goes down in Arkansas field, sheriff's office says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.