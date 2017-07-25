Arkansas man cited after receiving his pizza delivery naked, police say

An Arkansas pizza driver says a customer tried to receive his delivery in the nude, according to a police report.

The 27-year-old told Jonesboro police that Micah Campbell, 26, peeked his head out after she knocked at a home on 39000 Griffin Street around 3 p.m. Saturday, then opened the door all the way to reveal he was naked.

She told officers that she would not listen to him as tried to talk to her “because he was completely naked.” She then left and called her supervisor.

According to the report, Campbell told police that he was getting ready to take a shower when he opened the door slightly and that the pizza driver could not possibly have seen him.

He reportedly said he had only taken his shirt off but would not confirm he was wearing pants when an officer asked.

Campbell was cited on a disorderly conduct charge. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 16.