Police: Robbery try ends in more than dozen gunshots fired at teens, children in Little Rock

An attempted robbery ended in more than a dozen gunshots fired at a group of children and teenagers Monday night in Little Rock, police said.

An officer with the Little Rock Police Department was called around 9 p.m. to the 8900 block of Tedburn Circle in reference to shots fired involving four minors, according to a report.

Police found the group — ranging in age from 10 to 14 — walking from behind Terrywood Manor Apartments in the 8700 block of Baseline Road in south Little Rock.

One of two 14-year-olds in the group had a backpack on and was running toward a creek bed as the officer responded, the report notes.

All four said that that they were sitting on a curb when they were approached by two people, with one giving a gun to the other.

The shooter then approached the group, pulled out the weapon and reportedly said, “Come off that backpack and them shoes.”

One victim then stood up, pushed the shooter and began running. The three other victims followed, the report states.

The youths heard 15 gunshots they ran, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Authorities found a crime scene on Tedburn Circle between Duncan and Tedburn drives, with several shell casings in the yard.

Two vehicles and the living-room window of a home were reported struck by stray bullets.

Authorities described one suspect as a black male who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He wore a red shirt and black pants.

The second was listed as a white male who stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts during the shooting.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.