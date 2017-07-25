Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock man arrested after gun accidentally fires, striking him, pregnant girlfriend
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.
Photos by Ryan Tarinelli
A 20-year-old Little Rock man was arrested after he accidentally fired a round through his hand and into the head of his pregnant girlfriend Monday afternoon, police said.
Antonio Hampton and his 21-year-old girlfriend were at a home in the 4200 block of West 19th Street around 3 p.m., according to a police report.
Hampton reportedly moved the gun, and it accidentally fired. A bullet bored through the 20-year-old's left hand and struck his girlfriend, who is seven weeks pregnant, in the head, police said.
Neither victim's injuries were life-threatening, a police spokesman said at the scene of the shooting.
The gun was listed as stolen, and Hampton had an outstanding warrant, the report said.
Hampton was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic battery and two counts of theft by receiving, all felonies.
He is being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
A court date is scheduled for Monday.
Tigermule says... July 25, 2017 at 12:33 p.m.
Let 's see. 20 years old,Possession of a stolen gun, outstanding warrants, unwed and pregnant girlfriend. Not too sure this is the script for success.
YoungHog says... July 25, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
stolen gun.. convict him with that.. and keep this fool locked up
