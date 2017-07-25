Robber in Joker mask demanded cash, cigars, Little Rock gas station worker tells police

A robber wearing a Joker mask demanded cash and cigars from a Little Rock gas station employee Sunday night, police said.

Officers were sent at 8:29 p.m. to a Shell gas station at 721 E. 9th St. and spoke with an 18-year-old employee, who said the place had just been robbed, according to a police report.

The teen recounted that a person wearing a mask of the Joker — a villain in the Batman superhero franchise — walked into the business and extended his arms "as if he had a gun," the report said.

The robber reportedly told the teen, "Run me that cash and grab me a couple of Swishers," in reference to the Swisher Sweet brand of cigars.

He then took an undisclosed amount of money and cigars before running west toward MacArthur Park, police said.

Officers searched but were unable to find the robber.