Home / Latest News /
Police: S. Carolina mom killed woman, 2 kids, then herself
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:11 a.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a woman used a gun she stole from her parents to fatally shoot her two children, a woman at her estranged husband's apartment complex and herself in South Carolina.
Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said 36-year-old Jessica Edens called her estranged husband twice on July 13 — once around the time she killed the children and again before killing herself.
Hashe said the same .40-calibur handgun used to kill 28-year-old Meredith Rahme in the parking garage below downtown Greenville apartments was used to kill 9-year-old Hayden King and 5-year-old Harper Edens.
Hashe said in a news release Monday that text messages show Jessica Edens making plans to get back at her estranged husband after a Family Court hearing over their daughter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: S. Carolina mom killed woman, 2 kids, then herself
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.