Police: S. Carolina mom killed woman, 2 kids, then herself

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a woman used a gun she stole from her parents to fatally shoot her two children, a woman at her estranged husband's apartment complex and herself in South Carolina.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said 36-year-old Jessica Edens called her estranged husband twice on July 13 — once around the time she killed the children and again before killing herself.

Hashe said the same .40-calibur handgun used to kill 28-year-old Meredith Rahme in the parking garage below downtown Greenville apartments was used to kill 9-year-old Hayden King and 5-year-old Harper Edens.

Hashe said in a news release Monday that text messages show Jessica Edens making plans to get back at her estranged husband after a Family Court hearing over their daughter.