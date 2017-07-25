2 Arkansans arrested on same day in separate assaults on pregnant women, sheriff's office says

Two Arkansas men are charged with assaulting their pregnant partners over the weekend in unrelated incidents, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Bobby Joe Ashley, 30, was reportedly arrested around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and charged with one count of second-degree domestic battery and one count of third-degree domestic battering.

His girlfriend, who said she is seven months pregnant, told deputies that Ashley kicked her in the stomach during an argument Friday, the newspaper reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

When she tried to call 9-1-1, she said, Ashley grabbed one of her arms and his mother grabbed the other.

In the second case, Kevin Tanner Chamberlain, 28, was arrested around 3 p.m. Saturday and charged with third-degree domestic battering, the Sentinel-Record reported.

Deputies, responding to a call, arrived at Chamberlain’s home in Hot Springs and found him on his porch.

Chamberlain reportedly told them he and his wife had gotten in an argument when he insisted on driving, though he had been drinking.

The newspaper reported, citing an affidavit, that he said his wife hit him twice and that he broke one of the vehicle's windows and later punched her in the face.

He later reportedly said that his wife is three months pregnant.

The men pled not guilty at their hearings Monday, court records show. They both have hearings scheduled for Sept. 11.

